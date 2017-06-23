Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain likely to join Liverpool

Arsenal midfielder Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain has been linked with a move away from Emirates this summer.
According to Telegraph, Arsenal have failed to agree a contract extension with the England international and are open to selling him.
Chamberlain has just one year left on his deal and cashing in on him is the right thing to do.
The report adds that Premier League giants Liverpool are interested in the player and he is likely to join the Reds this summer. The Merseyside giants could pay around £25m for the 23-year-old.
Liverpool completed the signing of Mohamed Salah last night and splashing the cash on Chamberlain does not make sense right now. The Reds need to improve their defence first and their priority target Virgil van Dijk is likely to cost a lot of money.
Telegraph claims that Arsenal will look to reduce their wage bill so that they can offer improved deals to Ozil and Sanchez. Due to Premier League’s cost control measures, the Gunners will have to keep their wage bill in check and the departure of Chamberlain is likely to compensate for the higher wages for other players.
In theory, Chamberlain would be a solid addition to Liverpool. The Arsenal midfielder can play in a number of positions and he would add much-needed depth to Liverpool’s midfield.
Having said that, the 23-year-old could demand regular first team football before agreeing to join another club. He has been frustrated with the lack of first-team action at Emirates and is unlikely to accept a similar role elsewhere.