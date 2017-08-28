Alderweireld dismisses ‘Wembley curse’ as disappointing home form continues

Tottenham Hotspur’s wait for their first Premier League victory at Wembley continues as a Chris Wood equaliser earned Burnley a 1-1 draw last weekend.
This draw came at the back of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea. When asked whether it is the surroundings that’s causing all sorts of trouble for Spurs, defender Toby Alderweireld insisted that the problems lie somewhere else entirely.
“I don’t agree, because if we score and it’s 2-0 or 3-0, then it’s a good game from us,” he said.
“It was like Chelsea, we played a good game as well, so I don’t buy that.
“It was not an easy game. Burnley are strong, they defend all the time, they counter-attack, use set-pieces as well, every ball comes into the box.
“But in these games we have to finish it, we have to be clever.
“They defend with 10 men behind the ball so it’s difficult to create chances. You have to be clinical in your passing, in playing forward and then if you get three or four chances you have to finish the game a lot earlier.”
Spurs have won one, drawn one and lost one in their opening three games in the Premier League this season. Their next game at Wembley is in the UEFA Champions League with a group stage match against Borussia Dortmund on the 13th of September.