Wolves fans react to Edson Alvarez transfer link

4 June, 2019 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves

Many Wolves fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on reports of Edson Alvarez being linked with the club.

According to reports from Mediotiempo, Wolves have entered discussions to sign the 21-year-old central defender.

The Mexican plays for Club America where he has established himself as a key player. He has a contract at the club till 2022 and has an £8 million release clause.

Alvarez is the international teammate of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, and he would be a solid addition to Nuno Santo’s squad.

The report claims that Wolves have already approached both the player and the club chairman Santiago Baños to ask about Alavrez’s willingness to join the Premier League side.

Wolves impressed everyone last season by finishing seventh in the league, and Nuno will be looking to make the squad even more competitive this term.

Alvarez, who has 22 caps for his country already, is a versatile defender who can also play as a defensive midfielder.

Alvarez, who has 22 caps for his country already, is a versatile defender who can also play as a defensive midfielder.

