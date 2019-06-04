Wolves fans react to Edson Alvarez transfer link

Many Wolves fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on reports of Edson Alvarez being linked with the club.
According to reports from Mediotiempo, Wolves have entered discussions to sign the 21-year-old central defender.
The Mexican plays for Club America where he has established himself as a key player. He has a contract at the club till 2022 and has an £8 million release clause.
Alvarez is the international teammate of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, and he would be a solid addition to Nuno Santo’s squad.
The report claims that Wolves have already approached both the player and the club chairman Santiago Baños to ask about Alavrez’s willingness to join the Premier League side.
Wolves impressed everyone last season by finishing seventh in the league, and Nuno will be looking to make the squad even more competitive this term.
Alvarez, who has 22 caps for his country already, is a versatile defender who can also play as a defensive midfielder.
Some Wolves fans feel that he would be an excellent signing for the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Sign him up Wolves! Good, young two way player. A winner.
— Left Rush☭ (@Rush1862) June 3, 2019
Pretty good tbh young hungry play in a number of positions good friends with Raul
— Terry (@EVILWEEVIL02) June 3, 2019
Well he’s only 21 and defensive players go under the radar a lot, haven’t seen him play at all personally but don’t write him off for being Mexican if he does sign
— BladeXD (@LeagueBladeXD) June 3, 2019
Edson is a better CDM like a beast every ball he goes in 110%, and scores as well
— MHG (@MHGGORDO) June 3, 2019
Edson is a monster in the midfield recovering balls is bis best asset but the balls he carries are what’s most important cause man dudes got balls 😤
— Jose Garcia (@JoseGar55992535) June 3, 2019
Jimenez said a few months ago to mexican reporters he would like to see him at Wolves so might actually be a thing
— cal (@Cal_757) June 3, 2019