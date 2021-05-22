West Ham United eyeing RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka

According to Goal journalist Ronan Murphy, West Ham United are interested in signing RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka this summer.

Manager David Moyes wants to bring in a direct replacement for Sebastien Haller ahead of next season after failing to in January.





The Zambian could be perfect for the Hammers, although fierce competition is expected for his signature in the coming weeks.

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig want to replace Alexander Sorloth with Daka, and the sister clubs often consider themselves first ahead of other suitors during transfers.

Manchester City are also scouting the 22-year-old as they prepare for life without Argentine star Sergio Aguero.

They could go after the £20 million-rated forward if landing £150m-rated Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane proves difficult.

Daka has scored 34 goals in 41 games for the Austrian Bundesliga this term after ending last season with 27 goals in 45 games.

He should have no problem hitting the ground running in the Premier League if he joins West Ham.

Everton and Liverpool are also keen on the versatile youngster, while Jose Mourinho wanted Spurs to sign him last summer.

West Ham are just a point away from sealing a place in next season’s Europa League, and picking up at least a draw against Southampton on Sunday should not be difficult.

Playing in Europe would boost their chances of landing Daka, but pipping Leipzig to the Salzburg star will be a tough ask.

