Everton join Liverpool in the race for RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka

According to the Daily Star, Everton are keen on signing RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka this summer, joining the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for hitman.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for the Austrian top-flight side this term, bagging 30 goals in 32 games across all competitions.

23 of those have come in 19 Austrian Bundesliga games, including an 11-minute hat-trick against Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Daka is currently priced at £17 million, but that is most likely to skyrocket in the summer with a move to the Premier League on the cards.

Sportslens View

Everton want to bolster their striking options ahead of next season, and the Zambian would be a solid addition.

However, Daka will be keen to play Champions League football, and he will not be short of suitors that will be able to offer him that.

The Toffees are looking to finish in the Europa League places at the end of the season, and qualifying for the competition could give them a massive boost in their pursuit of the striker.

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with the striker during the last summer transfer window as head coach Jose Mourinho sought cover for Harry Kane.

They eventually brought in Carlos Vinicius on loan from Benfica but may decide to reignite their interest in Daka this summer.

Everton are likely to lose Moise Kean permanently at the end of the campaign, and the fee from his potential sale should be enough to fund a move for Daka.

