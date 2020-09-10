Report: Tottenham Hotspur want RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka

According to football.london, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka to North London this summer.

Manager Jose Mourinho wants to strengthen his options in the striking department, and he reckons the Zambian can help provide quality cover for Harry Kane.





A long-term to their first-choice striker was a huge blow for Spurs last term, and they are keen to get a signing in that position having already strengthened the defence, midfield and goal so far this summer.

Daka bagged 24 goals and assisted another eight in 31 games in the Austrian top flight last term, and his ability to play on the wing makes him more attractive for Tottenham.

The 21-year-old can always provide back-up for Kane and play alongside him in attack if need be, and he recently proved that he is capable of scoring against top sides, grabbing both goals in his side’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool in a friendly last month.

Salzburg ran riot in the Austrian Cup last night, putting 10 goals past Bregenz, and Daka was responsible for four of them.

Tottenham could do with his pace and physicality, and they could be getting a long-term replacement to Kane in the 6ft versatile striker.

Salzburg are known for regularly producing quality players, and Daka has been tipped to conquer Europe very soon.

If that will be at Spurs remains to be seen, but Mourinho’s side will do well to secure his services this summer.