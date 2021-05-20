West Ham linked with a move for Junior Firpo

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Barcelona defender Junior Firpo.

The 24-year-old left-back has fallen down the pecking order at the Catalan club he needs to leave in order to play regular first-team football.





According to Mundo Deportivo, West Ham are one of the clubs keeping tabs on the defender.

Currently, Firpo is a target for the likes of Inter Milan, Roma, AC Milan, Napoli and Marseille as well.

The Hammers have Aaron Cresswell as the starting left-back but they are lacking in depth in that position.

Firpo could be an excellent addition and he could challenge Cresswell for the first team berth. The increased competition would help both players improve.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old is better going forward compared to the Hammers star and his arrival would add a new dimension to the West Ham left flank.

The defender has made just two starts in the Spanish League so far this season and he will be desperate to play more often.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers come forward with a concrete offer for the 24-year-old in the coming weeks.

It is evident that he is not a key player for the Catalan giants and therefore Barcelona might be open to selling Firpo in order to fund their own transfer business.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can fend off the competition from other European clubs and secure Firpo’ signature over the coming weeks.

