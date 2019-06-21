Tottenham meet with Bruno Fernandes’ agent

Tottenham are interested in signing the Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
According to The Telegraph, the Londoners met with the player’s agent earlier this week to discuss a transfer.
It will be interesting to see if they submit an offer for the player now.
Spurs have been linked with Giovani Lo Celso as well and it would be surprising to see them bring in two attacking midfielders.
Bruno Fernandes and Lo Celso are both highly rated around Europe and they would certainly improve Spurs a lot. The duo will add goals and creativity to Pochettino’s midfield next season.
Daniel Levy must back his manager this summer after failing to deliver a single signing last year.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to agree on a fee for Fernandes now. He had a tremendous campaign with Sporting last year.
The 24-year-old scored 31 goals in 50 appearances from an attacking midfield role last season.
The report from the Telegraph adds that the player could leave for around £45m. Spurs certainly have the financial muscle to pull that off.
Lo Celso is top quality but so is this guy Bruno Fernandes
— Juan Sánchez (@JuanSnc39172508) June 20, 2019
20 goals and 13 assists for Sporting this season. Very promising indeed.
— Juan Sánchez (@JuanSnc39172508) June 20, 2019
This guy is a super player
— ArmaghSpurs (@ArmaghSpurs) June 20, 2019
If we sign Lo Celso, Ndombele and Fernandes our midfield will be incredible.
Son Kane
Dele
Fernandes Ndombele lo celso (Sissoko)
Sessegnon Vertonghen Alderweireld Aarons (Foyth)
— Victor Avalos (@_VictorAvalos) June 20, 2019
We can always Dream 😂
— Danial Knight (Elvis) (@Elvislacey89) June 20, 2019