MLB Trade Deadline: Which Teams Are Buyers & Sellers In 2024?

This MLB season’s MLB trade deadline is July 30, 2024.

Teams in the hunt for a World Series try and acquire a star bat or pitcher to boost their chances of winning the championship.

While other teams that have no chance of winning the championship try to build for the future.

Unlike the other major sports, top names get traded at the MLB trade deadline.

Almost two months into the MLB season, buyers and sellers are already emerging.

Below, we will discuss teams that could be buyers and sellers at the MLB trade deadline.

MLB Teams That Will Be Buyers At The MLB Trade Deadline

Teams that are buyers at the deadline are hoping to increase their chances of winning the World Series.

Here are some potential teams with World Series hopes and will be buyers at the trade deadline.

Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers

Baltimore Orioles

Currently, the Baltimore Orioles are second in the AL East.

They hold the top Wild Card spot in the American League and hope to catch the Yankees and win the division for a second straight season.

Baltimore is stacked with young players that look like they will be stars.

Felix Bautista needed Tommy John surgery in October 2023 and is not expected to return this year.

The Orioles signed Craig Kimbrel to be their closer but he has been shaky.

Baltimore has some good relievers but acquiring someone like Mason Miller to either close or come out of the bullpen will make the Orioles even better.

The Orioles are in a position to win now and trading for a reliever like Miller will further boost their chances.

Baltimore will be in the market for a reliever and possibly another starting pitcher.

New York Yankees

You cannot discuss the trade deadline without mentioning the New York Yankees.

The Yankees are always active and looking to acquire players.

They acquired Juan Soto in the offseason.

New York is first in the AL East and has done so without having star ace Gerrit Cole.

Cole will return at some point in June but the Yankees will still be in the market for either a starting pitcher or bat.

New York will be active as they pursue another World Series.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies are rolling right now and sit atop the NL East.

They have two stud pitchers, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

Their batting lineup is one of the best in the league.

What the Phillies could use is some relievers to come out of the bullpen.

Mason Miller is a hot name being discussed for the deadline and Miller could be a top target for the Phillies.

Adding Miller will just make Philadelphia even more dangerous.

With a top lineup and top starting pitchers, adding some relievers will make the Phillies even more of a contender.

Atlanta Braves

The Braves are second in the NL East and hold the top wild-card spot in the NL.

Early in the season, they lost star pitcher Spencer Strider for the entire year.

This will put Atlanta in the market for a starting pitcher at the trade deadline.

They have a star lineup but losing Strider was a big blow.

The Blue Jays could be trading Kevin Gausman and/or Yusei Kikuchi at the deadline and those two pitchers will be on Atlanta’s radar.

While they both are not at the level of Spencer Strider, they are reliable arms that the Braves need.

Look for Atlanta to be in the market to acquire a starting pitcher at the MLB trade deadline.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Similarly to the Yankees, you cannot discuss the trade deadline without mentioning the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As evident by the massive contract, the Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani this offseason, the Dodgers are always looking to acquire talent.

This year will be no different.

The Dodgers will be in the market for either a starting pitcher or a reliever.

Mason Miller as mentioned above is a hot name.

Similarly to the Braves, the Dodgers could also be looking at either Kevin Gausman or Yusei Kikuchi.

As always, look for the Dodgers to be active at the MLB trade deadline.

MLB Teams That Will Be Sellers At The MLB Trade Deadline

Teams that are sellers at the deadline are looking to build for the future by acquiring prospects.

Here are some potential teams that will be sellers at the trade deadline.

Toronto Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics

St. Louis Cardinals

Houston Astros

Toronto Blue Jays

This could be a massive trade deadline for the Blue Jays.

They are last in the AL East and could be looking to trade many star players.

While speaking to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, an MLB executive said the Blue Jays are not opposed to trading Bo Bichette and Vlad Jr.

“They’ve talked to teams about it. The asks were ridiculous, but I think they’re going to try to retool a lot, and using those guys to get pieces may be the way to do it.”, the executive told Feinsand.

Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi are two other names the Blue Jays will be looking to move if they cannot turn their season around.

Toronto is having an awful season so far and if they are out of the hunt in July, they will be major sellers at the trade deadline.

Oakland Athletics

One of the hottest names at the deadline will be star closer Mason Miller.

Miller has a 17.69 K/9, a 0.93 ERA, and a 0.82 xERA, if he is not striking a batter out, he is getting them to hit ground balls at a 48.1% clip.

Many of the top teams in the league will be in the market for a closer/reliever and Miller will be a hot name.

Ken Rosenthal has reported teams have already contacted Oakland about Miller and the Athletics have not ruled out trading Miller before the trade deadline.

Oakland will not make the playoffs and could get a ton in return for Miller if they decide to trade him at the deadline.

Look for Oakland to be sellers at the trade deadline.

St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are second last in the NL Central.

They are performing much worse than expected, which could make them sellers at the deadline.

Paul Goldschmidt is in the final year of his contract with the Cardinals.

This has been a very down year for the veteran slugger.

He has a batting average of .209, compared to his career average of .292.

Whether it is the environment or age catching up to Goldy, this has been a terrible season thus far.

A change of scenery is needed for Goldy and he is a name to watch at the MLB trade deadline.

Goldy will not be the only player the Cardinals could move.

If Nolan Arenado waives his no-trade clause, he is also a name to keep an eye on.

St. Louis could also move some relievers.

The Cardinals will be sellers at the trade deadline.

Houston Astros

This may come as a surprise but the Astros are third in the AL West.

As of May 22, the Astros are five games back of .500 and are five games back from first in the AL West.

The Astros are talented enough to go on a streak and get back in first in the West, especially with the Rangers and Mariners not pulling away.

Houston has been buyers over the years, even in the offseason, acquiring Justin Verlander.

This season could be different if Houston does not end up turning their season around.

One name to keep an eye on is Alex Bregman.

Bregman is 30 years old and entering the final season of a six-year deal.

Other players to keep an eye on are Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez, and Jose Urquidy, who all have one year of club control remaining after this season.

Houston could be sellers at the MLB trade deadline if they are not in the hunt.