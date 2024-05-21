The Toronto Blue Jays are currently in last place in the AL East.

They have a record of 21-25 as of May 21.

Toronto’s pitching was top 10 in ERA, runs allowed, walks allowed, strikeouts, WHIP, and batting average against in 2023.

In 2024, they are currently bottom 10 in ERA, home runs allowed, strikeouts, WHIP, and batting average against.

The offense has been even worse in 2024 for the Blue Jays.

They are bottom five in runs, hits, home runs, and RBIs.

This leads to an MLB executive saying the Blue Jays are not opposed to trading Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr this summer.

Below, we will discuss whether the Blue Jays will trade their star offensive players or if they can turn their season around.

MLB Executive Says Blue Jays May Trade Bo Bichette & Vladimir Guerrero Jr

While speaking to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, an MLB executive said the Blue Jays are not opposed to trading Bo Bichette and Vlad Jr.

“They’ve talked to teams about it. The asks were ridiculous, but I think they’re going to try to retool a lot, and using those guys to get pieces may be the way to do it.”, the executive told Feinsand.

It may be more than just those two offensive players that the Blue Jays may explore to trade.

Players like Yusei Kikuchi, Yimi Garcia, and Justin Turner are all names to watch.

They are all free agents after this season and Toronto could trade them this summer.

Ken Rosenthal also says pitcher Kevin Gausman is a possible trade candidate.

The Blue Jays are not happy with where they stand in the AL East and how the team has performed this season.

There is still ample time for Toronto to get back into the playoff race.

However, if they continue to struggle, look for Toronto to be sellers at the trade deadline.

Can The Blue Jays Turn Their Season Around?

The offense has been terrible for Toronto this season and it starts with their two star offensive players.

After a sluggish start to the season, Vlad Jr has turned things around with a .406/.481/.493 line dating back to April 28.

The power has yet to come for him this season, posting a .394 slugging percentage.

The underlying numbers suggest he should have better offensive numbers but the underlying numbers said the same thing last season for Vlad.

Bo Bichette on the other hand is off to a career-worst start to a season with a .622 OPS, which is nearly 200 points lower than his .812 career mark.

Toronto turning their season around centers around their two-star offensive players.

Pitching is another reason for a poor start to the season, as they were excellent last year but have been bottom 10 in many pitching categories this year.

They have the talent to turn this season around and be in the playoff hunt but it may not just be about what they do.

The AL East is stacked with the Yankees, Orioles, Rays, and Red Sox.

New York will get star pitcher Gerrit Cole back next month and be even better.

Baltimore just continues to get better and better as they have a group of young and very talented players.

Tampa Bay will be around .500 all season.

Boston’s pitching has been significantly better this season and have a talented offense when Casas returns in June.

The Red Sox can get hot and go on a run of their own if their pitching can keep this up.

Toronto is in a difficult spot and by the time the summer hits, it may be too late for the Blue Jays to make the playoffs in a tough division.

The Blue Jays are poised to have a down season and be sellers at the trade deadline.