Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane shares update on his rehabilitation on Twitter; fans react

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is eagerly looking forward to returning to full fitness soon having been out of action since New Year’s day.
The England international got injured in the loss against Southampton and has since undergone surgery.
Kane was initially ruled out of the season by boss Jose Mourinho, but the striker has surpassed expectations and returned to his feet earlier than anticipated.
The Tottenham star is now back on the grass and working with the ball already, and he has taken to Twitter to update the fans about his rehabilitation.
Love being back on the grass with a ball at my feet 😍💪 pic.twitter.com/9b8klAmFmw
— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 9, 2020
Kane won’t be available for selection against RB Leipzig tomorrow but could be back in Spurs’ matchday squads next month, and the fans can’t wait to see him return to action.
Here is how some of them reacted to his tweet:
Wonderful news can't wait to see you play again x
— chris (@chrissie1927) March 9, 2020
See you tomo
— Dan Piper (@DanP457) March 9, 2020
OHHHH MY GOD
— Mikey (@MikeyTHFC) March 9, 2020
Great news!
— Robin Evans (@robin1302) March 9, 2020
We love it too!
Ready for tomorrow H? 😁
Seriously hoping you’re back really soon 🤞
— 6️⃣9️⃣ days without a striker (@MattyFrench82) March 9, 2020
You'll be back playing in 2-3 weeks… great news… hopefully sonny will be back around the same time..
— graham.. (@downatthelane00) March 9, 2020
See you soon King 👑 COYS
— JL (@JeremyL26) March 9, 2020
Great news for Tottenham fans..
More importantly for England 🏴 😁
— Luke (@Luketuc57920589) March 9, 2020
With no primary senior striker available, Kane returning to action will definitely provide Spurs with much-needed boost as they look to finish in top-four.
Should they successfully overturn their first-leg 1-0 loss in tomorrow’s return-leg against the Bundesliga side and advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, having their highest goalscorer back will definitely come handy, and saying Mourinho and the team hugely miss him is an understatement.