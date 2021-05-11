Tottenham Hotspur react as Manchester City clinch the Premier League title

Manchester City have won the 2020-21 Premier League title after Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands Leicester City this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side secured their fifth EPL title and their third title in four years under the Catalan, and they will be hoping to defend it next season.





Tottenham Hotspur are the first Premier League side to send congratulatory message to Man City, reacting thus to their rivals’ triumph on Twitter:

Spurs were not able to challenge for the title this term and are hoping to finish in the top-four in order to play Champions League football next season.

The North Londoners parted ways with Jose Mourinho last month after the Portuguese spent just 17 months in charge of the club.

He succeeded Mauricio Pochettino but was not able to deliver, and Tottenham will hope they land a manager capable of strongly challenging for the title sooner rather than later.

Former midfielder and under-23s manager Ryan Mason has been put in temporary charge and he has led them to two Premier League wins out of three.

Spurs face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa and Leicester City in their last three games of the campaign, and they will need to win them all to have any hopes of playing in Europe’s elite competition next season.

Tottenham fans will hope to see their team win the Premier League someday, and it will be interesting to see whether they can start challenging Man City for it soon.

