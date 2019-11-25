Tottenham Hotspur officials banned players from speaking about Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking after Saturday’s game

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur officials banned the players from speaking about Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking after Saturday’s game against West Ham United.
The Argentine was relieved of his managerial duties on Tuesday evening, and the players – some of whom were on international duty – weren’t aware of the decision until moments before it was publicly announced.
Pochettino could only say his goodbyes by leaving a handwritten note on a tactics board as a result of the unexpected and sudden development, but the likes of Harry Kane and Eric Dier have since paid him a visit at his Hertfordshire home before he went off for a break in the city of Barcelona.
Chairman Daniel Levy wasted no time appointing Jose Mourinho as Spurs’ new boss, and the Portuguese – who arrived the next morning – has hit the ground running, guiding them to their first away Premier League win in 11 months at the weekend.
The win took them within nine points of fourth-placed Chelsea, and all eyes will be on Tottenham for the remainder of the season and going forward.
The North Londoners are yet to win a silverware since 2008, and many believe Jose is the man to succeed where Pochettino failed.