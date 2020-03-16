Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans react to links with Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren, according to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi.

The Croatian international has a year left on his current contract on Merseyside, and an exit could be on the cards in the summer as a renewal doesn’t look likely.

Alongside the North London outfit, Arsenal, Lazio, Lyon and AC Milan are also said to be keen on Lovren, and a lot of Spurs fans can’t believe it.

Here is how some of them on Twitter have reacted to the links with the Champions League winner.

Jose Mourinho’s side need to strengthen at the back next season, and while an expensive centre-back might not be on their radar this summer, they are expected to bring in a quality cover and potential like-for-like replacement for Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgian could leave Tottenham when his contract ends in the coming months, and bringing in an error-prone Lovren could end up being disastrous.

The Liverpool man isn’t the most reliable defender due to his inconsistencies, and with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris already a concern due to his errors, adding another player with a mistake in him to Spurs defence must be avoided at all cost.

Lovren’s strength and aerial prowess at both ends make him a type of defender Mourinho would love to have in his team, though, and it is why a move shouldn’t be completely ruled out.

