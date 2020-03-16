Tottenham Hotspur fans react to links with Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren, according to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi.
The Croatian international has a year left on his current contract on Merseyside, and an exit could be on the cards in the summer as a renewal doesn’t look likely.
Alongside the North London outfit, Arsenal, Lazio, Lyon and AC Milan are also said to be keen on Lovren, and a lot of Spurs fans can’t believe it.
Here is how some of them on Twitter have reacted to the links with the Champions League winner.
Please say its April Fools
— Joshua Baines (@JoshuaBaines8) March 16, 2020
OMG this can’t actually be real 😳
— Ryan Lehal (@RyanLehal) March 16, 2020
Is this a joke
— All Out Tottenham (Jack) #EnicOut (@AllOutTHFC) March 16, 2020
😂🤣🤣😂😂 joke right?
— ONLY POCH (@MaraDinho_10) March 16, 2020
NOOOOOOOOOOOOO
— Ben Phillips🎙 (@SportsBenPxP) March 16, 2020
No thank you
— Wayne Barrett (@W4yne_Barrett) March 16, 2020
Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse……
— 75 Retro (@75Retro) March 16, 2020
If this happens im paying someone to take my season ticket off me.
— Noah 🏴 🇮🇱 (@NKspurs) March 16, 2020
Not April the 1st yet, he is terrible, where does these stories come from
— James (@James06878473) March 16, 2020
Liability.
— kev_simmonds (@SimmondsKev) March 16, 2020
Jose Mourinho’s side need to strengthen at the back next season, and while an expensive centre-back might not be on their radar this summer, they are expected to bring in a quality cover and potential like-for-like replacement for Jan Vertonghen.
The Belgian could leave Tottenham when his contract ends in the coming months, and bringing in an error-prone Lovren could end up being disastrous.
The Liverpool man isn’t the most reliable defender due to his inconsistencies, and with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris already a concern due to his errors, adding another player with a mistake in him to Spurs defence must be avoided at all cost.
Lovren’s strength and aerial prowess at both ends make him a type of defender Mourinho would love to have in his team, though, and it is why a move shouldn’t be completely ruled out.