Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Juan Foyth’s injury

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

According to Argentine news outlet TNT Sports, Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth picked up a knee injury in training on Wednesday and won’t be available for selection for tomorrow’s clash against Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has featured just seven times across all competitions for Spurs this term and might have played his last game of the season as he could undergo surgery.

A decision on that will be made in the coming days, and while manager Jose Mourinho won’t miss him, Tottenham fans are getting concerned about the side’s injury record this term.

18 first-team players have been on the treatment table at various points so far in 2019-20, but Giovani Le Celso and Foyth are the only ones injured at the moment as the coronavirus pandemic break allowed others to return to full fitness.

Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to react to the defender’s injury news, and a lot of them aren’t happy with the club’s medical team.

Foyth might have played his last game for Tottenham as he is clearly not in Mourinho’s plans, and it will be a huge surprise if he doesn’t move on temporarily or permanently this summer.