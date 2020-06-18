Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Juan Foyth’s injury

According to Argentine news outlet TNT Sports, Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth picked up a knee injury in training on Wednesday and won’t be available for selection for tomorrow’s clash against Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has featured just seven times across all competitions for Spurs this term and might have played his last game of the season as he could undergo surgery.

A decision on that will be made in the coming days, and while manager Jose Mourinho won’t miss him, Tottenham fans are getting concerned about the side’s injury record this term.

18 first-team players have been on the treatment table at various points so far in 2019-20, but Giovani Le Celso and Foyth are the only ones injured at the moment as the coronavirus pandemic break allowed others to return to full fitness.

Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to react to the defender’s injury news, and a lot of them aren’t happy with the club’s medical team.

How do the medical staff still have jobs man 🤣 — Declan (@Declan216) June 18, 2020

Announce new medical staff — Jens Parry I (@StrikingViking7) June 18, 2020

Looks like we’re stuck with the Argentinian David Luiz for a bit longer then 🙄 don’t think I can ever remember a player as overhyped as him, need to shift him asap, bang average — Andy THFC (@AndyTHFC14) June 18, 2020

That’s how it all starts.. first is Tanganga, the. Foyth… before you know it Kane, Son, Alli, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Lucas, Sissoko, Winks, Davies are all out on injury — Rg_nald_SA (@Rg_nald_SA) June 18, 2020

There must be a problem with the medical staff — days🇰🇷 (@sonswembley) June 18, 2020

MedicalStaffOut — Alex (@clinicalsissoko) June 18, 2020

Our medical staff is the worst in the league

If we aren't going to spend much on players could we atleast spend money on a capable medical team that can protect our players from silly injuries

I've had enough — Nicklas Dauer (@DauerNicklas) June 18, 2020

Won't get another game in a Spurs shirt — 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻 (@EashN17) June 18, 2020

Sack the Medical staff this is getting Ridiculous — Naomi (@naithfc) June 18, 2020

Foyth might have played his last game for Tottenham as he is clearly not in Mourinho’s plans, and it will be a huge surprise if he doesn’t move on temporarily or permanently this summer.