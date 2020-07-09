Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Jose Mourinho says he isn’t in control of transfers

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he isn’t in control of the transfer decisions at the North London club.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is known to have the final say when it comes to the transfer activities at the club, and former manager Mauricio Pochettino made it known before his exit, tagging himself a coach and not a manager because of it.


Mourinho has now revealed what most Tottenham fans have always known yesterday when he was asked about the future of Southampton loanee Kyle Walker-Peters.

“He’s happy now I think. Playing and playing well,” the Portuguese told football.london.

“I’m not in control of the transfer decisions but the general feeling is there’s a place for him here.”

Mourinho’s comments didn’t particularly surprised Tottenham fans, and here is how some of them reacted to them on Twitter:

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola are known to have a huge say on their club’s transfer decisions, and that plays a huge role in how competitive their squads have been over the years.

While being a good manager doesn’t necessarily mean possessing a good judgment when it comes to transfers, a boss should be allowed to have the final say on how his squad should be.

Tottenham will need to get things right when the transfer window opens this summer to have a chance of challenging for silverware next term and going forward, and Levy must allow Mourinho to have a say too.

Also See: Arsenal v Tottenham history and rivalry.