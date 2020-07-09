Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Jose Mourinho says he isn’t in control of transfers

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he isn’t in control of the transfer decisions at the North London club.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is known to have the final say when it comes to the transfer activities at the club, and former manager Mauricio Pochettino made it known before his exit, tagging himself a coach and not a manager because of it.





Mourinho has now revealed what most Tottenham fans have always known yesterday when he was asked about the future of Southampton loanee Kyle Walker-Peters.

“He’s happy now I think. Playing and playing well,” the Portuguese told football.london.

“I’m not in control of the transfer decisions but the general feeling is there’s a place for him here.”

Mourinho’s comments didn’t particularly surprised Tottenham fans, and here is how some of them reacted to them on Twitter:

Does that surprise us? — Riko (@riko_z99) July 8, 2020

It used to be every manager. Now there's only two in the league (pep and klopp) and this is shown! I don't think a spurs manager has controlled the transfers since redknapp. And even then he had to fight tooth and nail against our great leader — mikinrin90 (@mikinrin90) July 8, 2020

How can you put recruitment decisions in the hands of someone that will in all likelihood only be at the club for a couple of years? He will only buy players useful to him now, those with no value in 2 years, and will stifle youth etc etc. Most top tier clubs now work like this — Benjy (@benjy_613) July 9, 2020

And there lies the major problem! — chris trepte (@thewingateone) July 8, 2020

Says all you need to know. Right, time to start supporting my local team. — (SCO)Shadstah (@Shadstah1) July 8, 2020

He knew the terms when he signed up! Get on with it. — caroline harvey (@lseoldgirl) July 8, 2020

This one good thing about JM coming in is he won't protect Levy and Enic and hopefully spark the fans into revolt … forcing them out. It won't be long before we are back in the Stadium singing the Sol Campbell song but saying Lewis and Levy's name instead. — Stuart Lawless (@SJLawless1986) July 8, 2020

Like Poch. Just a coach. — John in Robinson (@HEY_MEN_412) July 8, 2020

Did we not already know this? It's been clear for a while now the coach just gives his recommendations and Levy does what he wants with it. Nothing really new here. — Sam Moore (@SamMoore9617) July 8, 2020

Why are you suprised lol — Josh (@JoshuaDean3) July 8, 2020

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola are known to have a huge say on their club’s transfer decisions, and that plays a huge role in how competitive their squads have been over the years.

While being a good manager doesn’t necessarily mean possessing a good judgment when it comes to transfers, a boss should be allowed to have the final say on how his squad should be.

Tottenham will need to get things right when the transfer window opens this summer to have a chance of challenging for silverware next term and going forward, and Levy must allow Mourinho to have a say too.

