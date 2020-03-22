Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen urges UK government to fine those not respecting the coronavirus protection measures

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is fuming with those not respecting the protection measures the UK government has given out to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Citizens have been urged to stay indoors and work from home, with Premier League players following suit as clubs are no longer training, but some are not obeying the instructions, with tubes and pubs still being filled up.
The Spurs star reckons heavily fining those not respecting the protection measures, and giving the money to health workers helping to keep things under control, could be a way to go, reacting thus on Twitter:
Should fine big time for everyone who’s not respecting the protection measures and give the money back to NHS, doctors, nurses, key workers etc… #SocialDistancing
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) March 22, 2020
#StaySafeStayHome https://t.co/gJeS7EBb2p
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) March 20, 2020
Premier League action is on hold till at least April 30 as a result of the pandemic, but given the scale of the crisis is still very much unknown, it remains to be seen if games will be resumed anytime soon.
Tottenham stopped training last Thursday after the Premier League extended the initial April 4 shutdown until at least April 30, but the injured players can still use Hotspur Way for rehabilitation.