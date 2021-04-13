Tottenham fans react to transfer links with Nick Pope

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

According to reports we covered earlier today, the England international has been identified as a potential replacement for Hugo Lloris if the Frenchman decides to move on this summer.

The Tottenham star has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and it will be interesting to see if the Londoners can hold on to him beyond this summer.

Pope has done well for the Clarets over the past few seasons and he could prove to be a quality signing for the Londoners. Spurs have been linked with other English goalkeepers like Dean Henderson and Sam Johnstone as well.

However, the Burnley star will have to improve his all-round game in order to succeed at an ambitious club like Spurs. Despite being a quality shot-stopper, Pope is lacking when it comes to distribution.

The Burnley goalkeeper is still quite young and he is likely to get better with experience and coaching. A move to Tottenham would allow him to play at a higher level and he could improve with better players alongside him.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a fee with Burnley for their star player.

The 28-year-old is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact if he moves to Spurs next season. The chance to work with Mourinho at a top club like Spurs is an attractive proposition and Pope is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete offer on the table.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential arrival of Nick Pope and here is what they had to say.

Whatever the question is, Nick Pope isn't the answer. Anyone watched him with the ball at his feet? Hugo needs to be replaced but not with Pope. Give Hugo another year if that's the choice. — Pablonicus (@pablonicus) April 13, 2021

the sad decline of this club — 𝗝𝗮𝗰𝗸🥤 (@_thfcjack) April 12, 2021

I feel like we should hold onto Hugo instead of wasting money trying to replace him we need much more work in other positions first — Wharfey (@Wharfey11) April 12, 2021

Pope’s distribution for England scared me more than Hugo’s. — Perry Stahlsis (@stahlsis) April 13, 2021

Feel like I’m the only who thinks he’s gonna be a massive flop — COYS 🤍 (@NiallCOYS) April 12, 2021

Good shot stopper but poor with his feet. A worse version of hugo and one plus is he likes to come for crosses — Dylan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@SpursMa70313861) April 12, 2021

Another keeper who can’t kick 🤦🏽‍♂️ let’s hope he can learn to 🙏🏾😩 — Dizz (@DigitalDizzle) April 13, 2021

