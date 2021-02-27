Thomas Tuchel raves about Kai Havertz ahead of Manchester United clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on attacking midfielder Kai Havertz ahead of the Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday evening.

The Germany international played the 90 minutes of Tuchel’s first game in-charge against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month but has since managed only two substitute appearances.





Injuries have played a key part in his absence from the matchday squads but Tuchel is confident that his compatriot can find the rhythm and become an influential player for the Blues.

He told Chelseafc.com: “He is full of talent, unlimited talent, and I see a player that will have a big impact at Chelsea.”

“I am absolutely convinced because the mix gives me the feeling that he can have a big role in this club, and he is absolutely determined to fulfil this role.

“We will find his role and we will give him the time it takes but he is ready and we are very happy that he is back in the squad. It will lift our offensive potential. There is no doubt.”

Havertz joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen after an impressive 2019/2020 season where he registered 12 goals and six assists in the Bundesliga.

He has struggled to cope with the physical demands of the English top-flight and has only contributed one goal and three assists from 18 games this term.

Under Tuchel, Timo Werner has recently started to find his feet and has come up with key goal contributions over the past few league games.

Havertz, however, is unlikely to break into the starting line-up immediately with the impressive form of Mount and Werner in the club’s attack.

Tuchel may ease him into the proceedings with cameo appearances off the bench and it remains to be seen whether he can revive his form.

The 21-year-old is not the only player in this situation with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech also out of contention for a starting role at the moment.

