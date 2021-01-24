Some Crystal Palace fans urge the club to sign Demarai Gray

A section of Crystal Palace fans on Twitter have urged the club to land the signature of out-of-favour Leicester City winger Demarai Gray this month.

Gray has dropped down the pecking order under manager Brendan Rodgers this term, making just two appearances in all competitions for the club.





With under six months left on his contract, the Foxes are considering the 24-year-old’s sale this month and The Mail claims that he is valued at only £1.8 million.

Palace are in the running to sign former Birmingham City graduate, but they face competition from Bundesliga heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen.

A selection of Palace fans have reacted positively to the transfer speculation and believe it is a no-brainer for the club to sign Gray for the price quoted.

Twitter Reactions:

24, ridiculously cheap, got something to prove. Absolute no brainer. — EZE25 ™️ (not the real Eze) (@_eze25) January 24, 2021

I would pay £1.8m now. There will be bigger clubs offering European football who would get him ahead of us, if available on a free — Stew Fuller (@StewFuller82) January 24, 2021

For that price it’s a no brainer get it done palace — Mandy morgan (@mandyswagsta) January 24, 2021

Pay the money!!!! — Sean (@sean132707) January 24, 2021

SL view:

Gray has vast experience in the Premier League and he has registered 13 goals and 17 assists from 169 appearances to date.

The winger has found playing time hard to come by since the arrival of Rodgers and he is now deemed surplus to requirements.

At the age of 24, he still has a long career ahead of him and a move to another club with the assurance of game time could lead to his revival.

Leverkusen recently landed Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United on a cut-price deal and they could be a tempting option for Gray as well with the chance to play in Europe.

However, he may need more time to adapt to another league and could be better served continuing in the English top-flight with Roy Hodgson’s side.

Gray has also been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in the past and Palace will have a tough task of convincing him to join them.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com