Tottenham and Everton keen on Demarai Gray

Leicester City are prepared to cash in on the out of favour winger Demarai Gray in January.

According to 90min, Leicester City believe that this is their final opportunity to recoup some money for Demarai Gray before he becomes a free agent in the summer.





The report further claims that Tottenham and Everton are interested in signing the 24-year-old winger.

It will be interesting to see if either side make a move to sign the Leicester City winger next month.

The 24-year-old is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League for Leicester City and he has played just once in the League Cup for Brendan Rodgers’s side.

Demarai Gray needs to play regular first-team football in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential. Therefore, a move away from Leicester City would be ideal for this career.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up next month.

Everton will probably be the better option for him because the Toffees could use some pace and flair in the wide areas and Demarai Gray is likely to get more starting opportunities at Goodison Park.

Tottenham already have the likes of Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura at their disposal and Demarai Gray will have to fight for the starting berth at the London club.

When the youngster broke into the Leicester City first team a few years ago, he was regarded as one of the top English prospects but his development has stalled over the past year.

However, he’s quite young and he has plenty of time to rediscover his form and achieve his potential.

If he’s available for a reasonable fee in January, he could prove to be a smart long term investment for Tottenham or Everton.