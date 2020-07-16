Ryan Mason and Graham Roberts react as Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane grabs brace on 350th club appearance

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored his 200th and 201st club career goals against Newcastle United in yesterday’s 3-1 victory at St. James’ Park.

The England international has scored 15 league goals in 27 appearances this term and will hope to bag a few more when his side face Leicester City and Crystal Palace in the last two games of the season.





Kane has missed nine league games this term due to injury, and Tottenham could have been strongly challenging for a top-four finish had that not happen.

The 26-year-old is the most prolific Englishman on the planet right now, and scoring 201 goals in 350 club appearances says it all.

185 of those goals have come for Spurs, with the other 16 for loan clubs Millwall, Leyton Orient and Leicester.

Former Tottenham duo Ryan Mason and Graham Roberts took to Twitter to react thus to the striker’s achievements:

Congrats to @HKane on 201 goals a goal machine and Spurs legend forever — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) July 15, 2020

200 in 350 @HKane 👏🏻👏🏻 — Ryan Mason (@RyanMason) July 15, 2020

Spurs can still mathematically qualify for the Champions League if they win their remaining two games and the trio of Leicester, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all lose their remaining fixtures.

The probability of that happening are as slim as they come, but qualification for the Europa League is still very much on the cards and they will hope Kane’s goals can help achieve that.