Ryan Jack comments on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has showered praise on Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos.
In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Jack has said that he plays the way he trains.
The 23-year-old striker has received a call-up for Carlos Quieroz’s latest Colombia squad after his impressive form with the Gers this season.
Morelos scored 30 goals for Rangers last season but his lack of discipline was heavily scrutinised. The young striker picked up 18 yellow cards and five red cards last season, and it deeply angered the Rangers boss Steven Gerrard who has always supported him through thick and thin.
The Colombian is yet to learn the English language properly but he is improving all the time. Jack says that he understands what others are saying and the players try to make him involved with the squad.
Jack, 27, finds Morelos as a big character in the squad who plays as if it is his last game.
“I wouldn’t say he holds conversations with you but you definitely say things to him and he knows what you mean,” Jack said to the Athletic. “Alfredo is another who trains the way he plays. What you see on the park is what he’s like all the time. He’s full-blooded. It’s as if it’s the last game he is ever going to play. You’d most definitely rather have him on your side than not as he just runs about and causes carnage.
“He still has craic with the boys. We have a fines system and we’re always trying to get Alfredo fined. If you’re in the shower and leave it on it’s a fine, so we’ll all be shouting ‘That’s a fine!’ and he’ll be saying, ‘No! No! No fine!’ It’s just little things like that, as he’s not from here, that makes him feel involved.”
Morelos and Defoe key for Rangers
Morelos has started the 2019-20 campaign strongly, having scored 14 goals already in all competitions. So far, he has shown good discipline on the pitch and hasn’t picked up any red card yet.
His striker partner Jermain Defoe is also scoring goals for fun. The vastly experienced veteran striker has scored 12 goals already this season.
Rangers have progressed immensely under Gerrard and find themselves at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, two points ahead of Celtic after just eight games.