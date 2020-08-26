Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers preparing for Matty Doherty’s potential departure to Tottenham Hotspur

According to The Daily Telegraph, Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing for Matty Doherty’s potential departure to Tottenham Hotspur and have lined up a move for Valencia right-back Thierry Correia.

Spurs could lose Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier this summer, and boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring in Doherty as a replacement.





The 28-year-old is expected to cost around £15 million and is nearing a move to Tottenham, with his performances over the last two seasons catching the eyes of the Portuguese tactician.

Wolves are bracing themselves for Spurs to firm up interest in the Republic of Ireland international, and that could happen in the coming days.

Doherty featured in 49 games across all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side last term, scoring six times and assisting four goals.

The Irishman can also play at left-back, as a centre-back and in midfield, and such versatility and quality definitely attracted him to Mourinho.

The Tottenham manager wants to mount a very strong challenge for silverware and the top-four next term and going forward, and adding such a top full-back to his defence will be a huge boost.

Wolves also have Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles on their radar as they prepare for life without Doherty, and both players could be swapping cities before the start of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.