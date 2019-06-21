Report: West Ham United preparing £35 million offer for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson

According to The Sun, West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has identified Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson as the man to lead his attack next season and the 27-year-old has emerged as the club’s number one target this summer.
The Hammers are preparing to bid £35 million for the England international who is also on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur.
Spurs were said to be eyeing a £40 million swoop for Wilson, while Everton have also been linked with a bid similar to West Ham’s.
The London Stadium outfit have been long-term admirers of the Cherries star who has proven his consistency when fit.
Wilson ended last season with 14 goals and nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances, and he definitely can help fire the Irons to a top-seven finish next season.
However, Bournemouth won’t be looking to let one of their most important players leave this summer, and with three years still left on his contract, they aren’t at any risk.
West Ham would need to tempt the Cherries and the striker with a very juicy offer to have a chance of landing their man, and they could have stiff competition on their hands with Tottenham and Everton still looking for a striker.
Andy Carroll is out of the club, while Javier Hernandez is set to be let go.
The future of Marko Arnautovic remains uncertain, but whatever happens with the Austrian, Pellegrini is keen to bring in another top striker, and Wilson fits the bill perfectly.