Report: Tottenham want to complete deal for Ryan Sessegnon before Champions League final

According to reports from Football Insider, Tottenham are keen to complete a deal for Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon before the Champions League final on Saturday.
Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for the 19-year-old for a while now, and it seems they are ready to broker a deal. The north London clubs have been in talks for over two weeks now, and they are currently discussing the structure of the deal for the exciting young talent.
Premier League rivals Manchester United are interested too but Spurs are hopeful that they would be able to secure his signature as early as before the end of the week. However, they are unlikely to announce the signing as it could prove to be a distraction before the Champions League final.
Sessegnon is a fantastic young player who can operate as a left attacking winger or as a left back. It would be an incredible start to their summer transfer window if Spurs can get him for around £25m.
The Sun reported earlier this month that Spurs are closing in on a deal in the region of £25m for the Fulham whizkid, half the price of what the Cottagers wanted for him last summer.
Sessegnon has only a year left on his current deal, and Fulham are ready to cash in now following their relegation to the Championship.