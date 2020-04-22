Report: Tottenham Hotspur want RB Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele

According to L’Equipe (via GFFN), Tottenham Hotspur are interested in landing RB Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele this summer, and are hoping to beat Atletico Madrid to his signature.
The 22-year-old caught the eyes of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and the La Liga giants after his performances for the Bundesliga side over both legs of the Champions League last-16 tie against the North London side, and they have already contacted his representatives about a move.
Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has also been impressed with Mukiele, but his side are yet to get in contact with his camp.
The Frenchman has featured in 28 games across all competitions for Leipzig this term, scoring thrice and assisting once.
Tottenham could do with an upgrade on Serge Aurier, and Mukiele has what it takes to give the Ivory Coast international a run for the money.
Spurs haven’t particularly had a quality right-back like Kyle Walker since the England international left for Manchester City, but they could get one in Mukiele.
With Atletico and PSG expressing interest in him, Mourinho’s side have fierce competition to beat in the race for his signature, and failure to qualify for next term’s Champions League will deal a huge blow on their chances of landing him.