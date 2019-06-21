Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Marco Asensio from Real Madrid in part-exchange for Christian Eriksen

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur have told Real Madrid they want Spanish winger Marco Asensio in part-exchange for Christian Eriksen.
The La Liga giants are keen to offer £45 million plus midfielder Dani Ceballos for the services of the Denmark international, but Spurs want a more experienced player and are demanding for the 22-year-old instead.
The North Londoners are open to having him on a season-long loan initially, but Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane doesn’t want to let one of his favourites players leave, and that could deal a blow on Eriksen’s dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
The 27-year-old has refused to sign a contract extension with just a year left on his current deal, and he has already told everyone he wants to move to the Spanish capital.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino won’t be keen to keep Eriksen against his wishes, and securing Asensio in return will help soften the blow from losing the Dane.
The 22-cap Spain international has made 44 appearances for Madrid since his arrival from Real Mallorca in 2015, and is highly-rated by the coaches even if he is yet to secure a permanent berth in the starting lineup.
It remains to be seen if both clubs can reach a compromise, but time is slowly running out, and it Wil be interesting to see what happens in the end.