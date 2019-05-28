Report: Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier’s move to Napoli falls through

According to The Sun, Napoli’s move for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier has fallen through, as the Serie A giants want a younger player with resale value.
At 28, the Spurs star is at the peak of his career and approaching the twilight at the same time, and the Italian giants have switched their attention to other young options in the transfer market.
It remains to be seen if Trippier will be playing at Tottenham next season, but it is believed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy still rates him £40 million in terms of market value and the club will demand nothing less than that from other suitors.
The wife of the England international was reportedly in Naples looking for a house and school for their children a few weeks ago, but it seems a move has fallen through as Napoli want a younger right-back in order to remain in line with their policy.
The European heavyweights already saw Spurs knock back a £17 million bid for the Englishman, and it doesn’t seem they will return with another one after the latest development.
Trippier is out of manager Gareth Southgate’s final 23-man list for the Nations League finals, with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker now ahead of him in the selection order, and he has a long summer ahead of him as he tries to convince Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino of his quality.