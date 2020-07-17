Report: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp wants to go on loan next season

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp has told manager Jose Mourinho that he wants to go on loan next season having struggled for regular playing minutes this term.

The England Under-21 international put pen to paper on a new contract until 2024 today and has caught the eyes of the Portuguese.





However, playing opportunities are currently limited due to Spurs options in midfield, and Skipp has played just six minutes of football since the Premier League restarted last month.

The academy graduate, 19, featured eight times prior to the enforced break, but could struggle to feature next term with Tottenham looking to bring in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.

The teenager needs to keep playing on a regular basis in order to keep developing, and some Championship outfits will be keen to give him a chance given his huge quality and potential.

Skipp is behind Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Gedson Fernandes and Tanguy Ndombele in the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he will need to go elsewhere to get those much-needed playing minutes.

He won’t be short of suitors this summer and it will be interesting to see where he spends next term.