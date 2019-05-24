Report: Tottenham Hotspur eyeing £80 million double swoop for Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson and David Brooks

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing an £80 million double swoop for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson and midfielder David Brooks, with the two set to cost them £40 million each.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to improve his squad ahead of next season, and he sees the England international and Wales international as quality additions that can boost the side.
With Fernando Llorente set to leave at the end of his contract this summer, Wilson represents a top-notch back-up and challenger for Harry Kane, while Brooks is proving to be one of the best youngsters in the land after earning a PFA Young Player of the Year nomination following an impressive campaign.
Wilson scored 14 goals and registered nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances in 2018-19, earning a place in manager Gareth Southgate’s England squad for next month’s Nation League finals as a result, and he won’t hesitate to jump at the opportunity to play for a top-four Champions League-playing side.
Spurs face competition from Everton for the signature of the 27-year-old, and the opportunity to start regularly at Goodison Park could be more tempting.
Brooks, 21, finished the season with seven league goals and five assists in 30 games, and Spurs surely could use such impact in the attacking third.
Bournemouth won’t be keen to lose two of their most important players in one single transfer window, but Spurs parting with £80 million might leave them with not much of a choice.