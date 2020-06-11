Report: Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth set to join Leeds United on loan next season

According to Argentine journalist Nicolás Bozza of Radio La Red AM 910, Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth is set to join Leeds United on loan for next season.

ATENCIÓN! El ex futbolista de #EDLP @JuanMFoyth será refuerzo de #LeedsUnited. El central de la Selección Argentina jugará en el equipo de Bielsa. @SpursOficiall lo cede a préstamo x una temporada. pic.twitter.com/9YhEg0sLpi — Nicolás Bozza (@Nicobozza) June 10, 2020

The Argentina international is out of favour under Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and isn’t in the Portuguese first-team plans.





Foyth hasn’t played for Tottenham this year despite being fit, and a summer exit is on the cards.

AC Milan have been linked with the 22-year-old, but it appears he could remain in England, with Elland Road very likely to be hosting Premier League football next term.

Am told on Juan Foyth, that as well as a couple of Spanish clubs, AC Milan have a strong interest. Back in December, we reported on his willingness to leave #THFC if he didn't start to play more regularly. He's yet to play in 2020. https://t.co/cnMNwMfI8J — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) May 14, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are top of the Championship with nine games left, and are already preparing for life back in the English top-flight from the look of things. Leeds could be without Ben White next season, with the English centre-back likely to return to Brighton, and Foyth could be a great replacement.

He arrived at Tottenham from Estudiantes in the summer of 2017 for £8 million on a five-year contract on the recommendations of former boss Mauricio Pochettino. He has since made 30 appearances across all competitions and became a full Argentina international.

However, he has only played seven times this term, and might have already played his last game in a Spurs shirt.

Foyth is very comfortable on the ball and he fits Bielsa’s style of play, so a temporary move to Elland Road could indeed be on the cards.