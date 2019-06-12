Report: Tottenham Hotspur bid club-record £60 million for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur have launched a £60 million bid for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele after manager Mauricio Pochettino made the France international his number one transfer target for the summer.
The 22-year-old was one of the French’s side best players last term, attracting the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United.
Lyon have since slapped a £65 million asking price on Ndombele, and Tottenham will prioritize signing him before going after other deals this summer.
Spurs are yet to get a replacement for Moussa Dembele after his departure to Chinese side Guangzhou R&F in January, but Pochettino believes the French powerhouse is the perfect longterm successor to the Belgian.
Ndombele finished 2018-19 with three goals and seven assists in 49 games, and Juventus have also expressed interest in him, but it remains to be seen if they are keen to break the bank for his signature.
Tottenham are ready and willing to, though, and are keen to eclipse the club record fee of £42 million that they spent on Davinson Sánchez in order to land their man.
Having failed to make any signings in the last two transfer windows, the North Londoners appear ready to finally splash the cash this summer, and reaching the Champions League final and finishing in top-four in the Premier League this term have surely boosted their coffers for the task ahead.