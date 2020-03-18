Report: Tottenham Hotspur are interested in making a summer move for Real Betis striker Loren Moron

According to Spanish outlet La Razon, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is keen on a summer move for Real Betis striker Loren Moron.
With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min out injured, Spurs’ lack of depth in the striking department has continued to deal a blow on their chances in the final third, and the Portuguese wants to make quality addition to his attacking ranks ahead of next season.
Betis have slapped a £55 million buyout clause on Moron’s head, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham will be willing to meet their asking price.
Mourinho’s side will face stiff competition for his signature as AC Milan and Napoli are also interested in recruiting the 26-year-old who has scored 11 goals in 29 games across all competitions this term.
Moron will be second-choice striker at Spurs, and it will be hard for chairman Daniel Levy to splash the cash on a backup striker.
The Betis star could also be against the idea of playing second-fiddle to Kane, so landing him could prove to be difficult for plenty of reasons.
How Tottenham fare in the summer transfer market will have a huge say on Jose’s first full season in charge, and the Portuguese will definitely be more than keen to get his hands on quality signings in the coming months.