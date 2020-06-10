Report: Tottenham had hoped Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg would cost £20m

According to reports from The Times, Southampton have set an asking price of £35 million for midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Saints skipper has only a year left on his present deal but Southampton are still demanding a huge amount of money for him.





Tottenham are looking to bolster their midfield this summer, and have earmarked Hojbjerg as one of their prime targets.

The report claims that Spurs had hoped that the midfielder would cost about £20 million.

The global economy has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it will impact the football finances of the clubs in the UK.

It has been claimed that Tottenham’s business will be restricted this summer because of the impact of coronavirus.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs would look to negotiate with the Saints and try to reduce the asking price of Hojbjerg.

The midfielder has been immense for Southampton this season. The Saints boss, Ralph Hasenhüttl, has recently claimed that Hojbjerg would be stripped off his captaincy if he fails to commit his future for the club.

Spurs may try to reduce the asking price by offloading players such as Kyle Walker-Peters, Eric Dier, Serge Aurier and Danny Rose.

Walker-Peters has played just once on loan at Southampton this season. The South coast club are not interested in making the deal permanent.