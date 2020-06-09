Tottenham set to submit offer for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham are all set to make a bid for the Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hobjerg.

According to Daily Star, the 24-year-old will be allowed to leave the club this summer and Everton are keen on him as well.





Hojbjerg has just one year left on his deal and the Saints can’t afford to let him leave for free next year. It would be wise of them to cash in on the player this summer.

Hojbjerg has done very well for Southampton and he seems ready for a step up. He has shown his quality in the Premier League and he is capable of succeeding at a top club like Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see how much Spurs are prepared to offer for his services.

Everton have the finances to pull off the signing as well and Mourinho should look to make his move soon.

Spurs have a limited transfer budget and Southampton will have to be reasonable with their demands for the transfer to go through.

Hojbjerg would add calmness and composure to Tottenham’s play. His ability to control possession and recycle it will allow the likes of Sissoko and Ndombele to play their natural game.

Spurs need someone like him to complete their midfield setup.