Report: Southampton interested in Milot Rashica

According to reports from German outlet Weser Kurier, Southampton are interested in signing Werder Bremen forward Milot Rashica in the summer transfer window.
The Saints could face strong competition from European champions Liverpool. According to a recent report from Bild, the Reds are plotting a £31million swoop for the Werder Bremen forward.
Bremen are struggling in the Bundesliga’s relegation zone, and currently sit just a point off the bottom of the table. The report claims that the German side will demand a fee in the region of £22 million for the Kosovo international.
Rashica can play as a central striker, but he is also capable of operating on the left of a front three. He has scored 10 goals and provided three assists for Bremen in all competitions this season.
The 23-year-old is a fantastic talent and would be an exciting signing for the club. The Kosovan has proved that he can be a proven goalscorer on his day.
Both Che Adams and Michael Obafemi have failed to make an impact at St Mary’s and therefore manager Ralph Hasenhuttl could be looking to bring in a new striker in the summer to lessen the burden on Danny Ings for goals.