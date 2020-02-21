Liverpool fans react to Milot Rashica transfer link

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Many Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to report linking the club with a move for Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica.
According to reports from German publication Bild, the reigning European champions are plotting a £31million swoop for the Werder Bremen forward.
Bremen are struggling in the Bundesliga’s relegation zone, and currently sit just a point off the bottom of the table. However, Rashica has impressed for them and has caught the attention of Liverpool.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Liverpool fans on Twitter:
Take it from someone who watches Buli a lot, the guy is a Liverpool type player. Strong, aggressive and fast. He isn't left footed but might be your Shaqiri replacement, although his primary assignment might be to cover for Firmino. At £31m though, they'd be mad not to sell
— WallyT (@JollyJulyer) February 19, 2020
I mean he’s a good player but I’d only accept him if it was him plus Werner or sancho not as an alternative
— rob jones (@robjone95669996) February 19, 2020
Wouldn’t surprise me – everyone thinks we’re in for Werner and this happens under the radar.
If Klopp wants him – good enough for me.
— Flipper the Priest (@FlipperPriest) February 19, 2020
I can get behind this signing
— MOLO (@_milnersmad_) February 19, 2020
Guys what we need is play maker…. All our midfielder are blocking 4…..no one should tell me we don't need counthino back…..if opponent play 442 we are dump
— abby michael (@abbmic1) February 19, 2020
Versatile player
Rashica can play as a central striker, but he is also capable of operating on the left of a front three. He has scored 10 goals and provided three assists for Bremen in all competitions this season.
The Kosova international could be seen as a potential back-up for Sadio Mane. Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have failed to make an impact on the left, while Adam Lallana is set to leave the club in the summer.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has spent little in the previous two transfer windows. However, he could be looking to make some additions to the squad in the summer.