Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Liverpool fans react to Milot Rashica transfer link

Liverpool fans react to Milot Rashica transfer link

21 February, 2020 English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!

Many Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to report linking the club with a move for Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica.

According to reports from German publication Bild, the reigning European champions are plotting a £31million swoop for the Werder Bremen forward.

Bremen are struggling in the Bundesliga’s relegation zone, and currently sit just a point off the bottom of the table. However, Rashica has impressed for them and has caught the attention of Liverpool.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Liverpool fans on Twitter:

Versatile player 

Rashica can play as a central striker, but he is also capable of operating on the left of a front three. He has scored 10 goals and provided three assists for Bremen in all competitions this season.

The Kosova international could be seen as a potential back-up for Sadio Mane. Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have failed to make an impact on the left, while Adam Lallana is set to leave the club in the summer.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has spent little in the previous two transfer windows. However, he could be looking to make some additions to the squad in the summer.

Leeds fans react to Marcelo Bielsa's press conf ahead of Reading clash
Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier's performance against RB Leipzig

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com