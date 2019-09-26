Report: Signing Jack Clarke was Daniel Levy’s idea, Leeds United forward wasn’t wanted by Mauricio Pochettino

According to The Sun, there are suggestions Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino didn’t want the club to sign winger Jack Clarke from Leeds United during the summer transfer window, and that it was chairman Daniel Levy’s idea.
The 18-year-old became Spurs’ first signing since January 2018, putting pen to paper for a four-year deal and costing them £10 million.
Clarke was immediately loaned back to Leeds for the whole season, but he has found playing minutes very hard to come by this term, sometimes failing to make Marcelo Bielsa’s matchday squad.
The Leeds academy graduate featured in 25 games across all competitions for the Elland Road outfit last term, but is yet to play a Championship game this term, featuring only in both of Leeds’ League Cup games of the season thus far, with his other appearances coming for the under-23s.
Given Spurs’ attacking quality, it remains to be seen if Clarke’s loan will be cut short in January for him to link up with Pochettino’s side.
It doesn’t seem like he will be featuring in the Argentine’s plans anytime soon, and if he is indeed not his signing, he could find it hard to establish himself as a Tottenham first-team under him.
Nevertheless, Clarke has the potential to become a world-beater, and his resale value could skyrocket in the coming years if he somehow manages to become a star at North London.