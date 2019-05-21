Report: Real Madrid will announce Christian Eriksen signing after the Champions League Final

According to Spanish outlet Chiringuito, Real Madrid are waiting until after the Champions League final before officially announcing the signing of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen.
🚨¡INFORMACIÓN de @JaimeAstrain!🚨 "ERIKSEN será JUGADOR del REAL MADRID tras la FINAL de Champions". #ChiringuitoMadrid pic.twitter.com/XATbAIpmpv
— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 20, 2019
The Denmark international has been routinely linked with a Santiago Bernabeu switch with what seems like forever, and it won’t come as a shock if a summer move eventually materializes.
Eriksen has just a year left on his Spurs contract, and he has rejected an extension as he is keen on leaving for Madrid this summer.
Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has earlier claimed that the 27-year-old Tottenham star is only waiting for Los Blancos to make a move, and that the Spanish giants are interested in landing him as a replacement for the ageing Luka Modric.
The North London outfit and Liverpool will face-off in an all-English Champions League final on June 1, and regardless of what happens, the game could be Eriksen’s last in a Spurs’ shirt.
The former Ajax star was signed for £11.5million in August 2013, and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best midfielders on the planet, scoring 49 league goals in 206 appearances for Spurs.
Eriksen was named in the 2017-18 PFA Team of the Year following an impressive campaign, and he will be looking to draw the curtains on his Tottenham career on a superb note by leading his side to Champions League glory against the Reds.