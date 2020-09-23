Report: Rangers star and Leeds United Ryan Kent has a £20 million release clause

According to Football Insider, Rangers attacking midfielder Ryan Kent has a £20 million release clause in his contract that obliges them to sell, and it’s the sum that is required to trigger his exit.

Leeds United have had a bid worth up to £10 million including add-ons knocked back by the Light Blues for the former Liverpool man, and they will need to double that offer to guarantee signing Kent.





Rangers inserted the clause in the contract the 23-year-old signed upon joining them permanently from the Premier League giants for £7 million last summer, and it remains to be seen if Leeds will be keen to activate it.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa remains a huge fan of Kent after his side monitored him closely last year as they sought Premier League promotion.

While they ended up with Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah after deciding that an out-and-out striker was more in line with their needs than a versatile winger, the Rangers star remains on Bielsa’s mind as the Argentine’s analysis of the winger has created a lasting interest.

The Leeds boss wants a versatile attacking midfielder capable of playing through the middle, and while the club’s director of football Victor Orta is keen on Liverpool’s Harry Wilson, Bielsa wants Kent instead.

Landing Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul has proven herculean with the Italians asking for £35 million, and it will be interesting to see whether Leeds will be keen to spend £20 million on the Rangers man.