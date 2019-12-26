Report: Rangers have made an approach to sign Olivier Giroud

The upcoming January transfer window is as crucial for Glasgow Rangers as it was in the summer.
The success of Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent, Glen Kamara, Sheyi Ojo, Brandan Barker et al only points out that the signings made in recent transfer windows were not only smart but it improved the quality and the depth of the squad.
Rangers have done incredibly well in getting into the last 32 of the Europa League, and are within touching distance of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.
In order to keep the momentum going or take the title race to the wire, Rangers do need more quality. The Celtic boss has made it clear that the Hoops will be looking to make at least 2-3 new signings, and Rangers must look to make quality recruitments.
With that in mind, the Gers have reportedly made an approach to sign French striker Olivier Giroud.
The vastly experienced French World Cup winner would be a superb addition to the Ibrox club, and French outlet L’Equipe (h/t The Daily Record) are reporting the 2018 World Cup winner has been earmarked by Rangers as one of the potential options.
Giroud is currently out of favour at Chelsea and an exit from Stamford Bridge in January is highly likely. The former Arsenal striker is a proven goalscorer and can bring a wealth of experience to the side.
At 33, it may seem that he is fast approaching the apogee of his career, but surely he has a lot of football left in him. The signings of Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis suggest that age is no bar at Rangers, and there’s no reason to believe why this can’t be applied on Giroud.
Rangers do have Alfredo Morelos and Defoe as their two main strikers, and apparently adding a third striker may seem a luxury. Let’s go with the old adage in football – there’s always room for quality players, innit?