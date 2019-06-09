Report: Paris Saint-Germain keen on Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

According to The Sun, Paris Saint-Germain are keen on Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as they see him as the main alternative to replace Gianluigi Buffon.
The Italian has left the French giants just after a year, and they are looking to do bring in a quality goalie this summer.
PSG are also looking at Manchester United’s David De Gea and are ready to bid, but they could soon get in touch with Lloris and try to lure him back home.
The France international helped Les Bleus to the World Cup last summer in Russia, and is adored in the country as a result.
The 32-year-old isn’t planning to leave Tottenham anytime soon, but a huge offer could tempt both club and player.
The North London club would demand a huge fee from PSG for their captain, and could be open to letting him go if their demands are met.
Lloris has been with Spurs since the summer of 2012 and has since established himself as one of their key players, featuring in almost 300 games across all competitions.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to make major squad changes this summer after not signing any player in the last two windows, and he could be open to cashing in on the French star and bringing in a younger goalie.