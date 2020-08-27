Report: Newcastle considering move for Fulham target Callum Wilson

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are considering a move to sign Callum Wilson from AFC Bournemouth this summer.

Dwight Gayle has suffered a knee injury and the club will assess his situation ahead of determining their next move in the transfer market.





Andy Carroll is Steve Bruce’s only available striker and Steve Bruce is looking to delve into the transfer market to bolster that department.

The report claims that the Magpies are considering making a move for Callum Wilson but they face competition for the 28-year-old from the likes of Fulham, West Ham and Tottenham.

Wilson scored nine goals in 39 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20, and he could be willing to leave the club following Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship.

Fulham are looking to bolster their attacking department this summer, and have earmarked Wilson from Bournemouth.

The Cottagers are also interested in signing Ollie Watkins from Brentford, but Wilson would be a superb addition for them.

Bournemouth could lose some of their key players this summer. The Cherries have already lost Nathan Ake who joined Manchester City for a fee of £40m. Also, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been offloaded to Sheffield United.

With the Newcastle takeover not likely to happen anytime soon, it remains to be seen whether Mike Ashley would be willing to allow Bruce to make a big-money signing.