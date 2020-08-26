Report: Fulham eye move for Callum Wilson

Fulham are looking to bolster their attacking department this summer, and have earmarked Callum Wilson from Bournemouth, according to reports from Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old striker could be looking to leave the Cherries this summer following their relegation to the Championship.





A host of Premier League clubs including Everton, West Ham and Tottenham are interested in signing Wilson. It seems Fulham have joined the race for his signature as well.

He scored nine goals for Bournemouth last season and would be a very good signing for any Premier League side. The Cottagers are also keen to sign Ollie Watkins but Wilson would be a better option given he’s a proven Premier League striker.

Bournemouth could lose some of their key players this summer. The Cherries have already lost Nathan Ake who joined Manchester City for a fee of £40m. Also, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been offloaded to Sheffield United.

If the reports are to be believed, Bournemouth could lose the likes of Joshua King and David Brooks as well.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Bournemouth would demand a fee in the region of £30m for the striker.

Spurs are looking to sign a back-up striker to Harry Kane, and Wilson could be a very good signing for them.

Likewise, Everton are also looking to bring in a new striker. Dominic Calvert-Lewin impressed last season, but Carlo Ancelotti needs to add depth in that area. Moise Kean is yet to justify his price tag, while Cenk Tosun is facing an uncertain future at the Merseyside club.