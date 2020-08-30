Report: Manchester United plot move for Tottenham target Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United are plotting a move for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, according to reports from Marca (h/t The Sun).

The Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his options at left-back and has earmarked Reguilon for that role.





Luke Shaw is the first-choice left-back at the club but the England international remains injury-prone. Brandon Williams is another option for the United boss, but he is regarded as one for the future after his breakthrough campaign.

Real Madrid are willing to let the 23-year-old left-back leave the club this summer after a season-long loan at Sevilla.

The Spaniard is behind Ferland Mendy and Marcelo in the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane and is likely to leave the club.

Madrid would be willing to let him leave should they receive an offer in the region of £22 million. Italian clubs Inter Milan and Juventus are also interested in signing him.

Competition from Spurs?

According to a recent from Marca, Premier League rivals Spurs are also interested in signing the Spaniard.

Danny Rose doesn’t feature in Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans, and the club could offload him this summer.

Ben Davies has struggled with his fitness, and as a result, Spurs could be in the market for a new left-back.

Reguilon would be a good signing for both United and Spurs, and it remains to be seen whether they make any formal move for him in the coming weeks.