Report: Manchester United chief confident of signing Saul Niguez

Manchester United are looking to spend heavily again in the summer transfer window.
While the Red Devils are reportedly confident of signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, they are exploring other options as well.
According to reports from Daily Star, Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is keen to bring Saul Niguez to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that Woodward is ‘growing increasingly confident’ that he can sign Niguez. The Spain international is a key player for Diego Simeone’s side, and the Red Devils will have to pay an eyewatering £135million to bring the playmaker to Old Trafford.
United have been tipped to sign Saul in the past. And Woodward is convinced that he will be able to pull off a deal for the Spaniard in the summer.
The Red Devils are expecting to sell Paul Pogba in the region of £100 million, and Saul is seen as a perfect player to replace the French midfielder.
Saul has made 26 appearances in the La Liga, and further eight appearances in the Champions League. He has scored four goals in all competitions.