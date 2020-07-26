Report: Lionel Messi has told Barcelona to appoint Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa

According to The Sun, six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi wants Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa to become the new Barcelona boss with Quique Setien struggling to impress at the Camp Nou club.

The Argentine manager recently helped the Elland Road outfit return to the English Premier League at the second time of asking, ending their 16-year absence in the top-flight.





Bielsa is credited with having a huge influence on the managerial careers of the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino, and Messi believes bringing him to sort things out would be the ideal solution.

Barcelona haven’t quite been the same since the Manchester City boss left in 2012, winning just one Champions League trophy since.

Bielsa is yet agree a new contract with Leeds having signed a one-year deal after last summer’s heartbreak.

The Argentine’s current deal runs out this week, but a new one is expected to be agreed soon as the club didn’t want talks to get in the way of celebration.

Barcelona are yet to officially approach him, and it remains to be seen if they have what it takes to lure him away from Elland Road right now.

Bielsa has never managed in the Premier League, and rejecting that opportunity for a return to La Liga doesn’t exactly look appealing.