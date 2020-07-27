Report: Leeds United & Tottenham Hotspur told QPR’s Eberechi Eze will cost at least £20 million

According to The Sun, Queens Park Rangers have told suitors that Eberechi Eze will cost at least £20 million this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United have both been linked with the attacking midfielder, but they face competition from the likes of West Ham United and Crystal Palace for his signature.





Eze ended the campaign with 14 goals and eight assists in 46 Championship games in 2019-20, and QPR are aware of his desire of playing in the Premier League next season.

Tottenham are offering that including European football, but Leeds first told QPR of their interest in the 22-year-old in January, promising to come in with a firm bid upon promotion.

The Kieyan Prince Stadium outfit are hoping that the competition between Spurs, Leeds and other suitors for Eze will spark a bidding war which would drive up the fee, and it could be a case of highest bidder wins.

The Elland Road outfit are looking to make quality additions to the squad this summer as they prepare for life back in the top-flight, and head coach Marcelo Bielsa has identified the QPR star as the creative spark his team needs.

Eze will no doubt be a fine addition to the Leeds ranks given his versatility and quality, and he has the potential to become one of the best players in his position in the Premier League under the guidance of the Argentine tactician.