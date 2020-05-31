Report: Leeds United target and Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo available in a £1million deal

According to Chilean outlet The Times, Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could be snapped up in a £1 million deal this summer, with Celtic linked with an interest.

However, the 37-year-old could remain in the Premier League next season with Leeds United said to be keen on a summer move.

As reported by En Cancha in February, Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is an admirer of the Chilean, with his ability on the ball and passing skills traits the Argentine looks out for in his goalkeepers.

The Elland Road outfit are said to be looking at a Premier League goalie with Kiko Casilla expected to leave at the end of the season, and while a name hasn’t been revealed, it could turn out to be Bravo.

The 37-year-old is Man. City’s backup, and his experience and quality will definitely come handy for Leeds.

The Whites are favourites to earn top-flight promotion from the English Championship and are currently topping the table with nine games left, and they are already preparing for life back in the Premier League having been relegated since 2004.

French youngster Illan Meslier will fancy his chances of retaining the starting berth next season, but the 20-year-old would likely be a cover for whichever goalkeeper Bielsa signs.

While Burnley’s Joe Hart has been linked with Leeds, Bravo is definitely a better option, and it will be interesting to see if a move for the two-time Copa America winner who earns £80,000-a-week is on the cards.